Simcoe County celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

A high tea was held in Simcoe County on Sunday in honour of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

The Tec-We-Gwill Women's Institute held a high tea at the Gibson Centre in Alliston.

"We are so thrilled to be able to celebrate the Queen's longevity on the throne," says Donna Jebb from the Tec-We-Gwill Women's Institute.

The Platinum Jubilee celebrates the 70th anniversary that Queen Elizabeth II became monarch of the United Kingdom.

Participants sipped tea, ate scones and dressed up in honour of the event.

The institute is a group of 30 women who provide educational workshops and hold community lunches.

If you want to know more, visit the group's Facebook page.