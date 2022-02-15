Simcoe County century home destroyed by fire, homeowners displaced

A fire in Adjala-Tosorontio, Ont. destroyed a two-story home Monday evening.

The Adjala-Tosorontio Fire Department responded to the blaze at a home on the 3rd Line between Highway 9 and 5 Sideroad at about 8:45 p.m.

According to Adjala-Tosorontio Fire Chief Wayne McIsaac, the home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, including the attached garage where he believes the fire started.

He said a large propane tank was on fire inside the garage, but the cause has yet to be determined.

McIsaac said nobody was injured in the fire.

Fire departments from Caledon, Rosemont, Clearview and New Tecumseth assisted Adjala-Tosorontio fire, providing mutual aid tankers and firefighters.

A crew stayed on scene throughout the night on fire watch.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Simcoe County emergency services (EMS) also stayed on scene for about four to five hours.

The Adjala-Tosorontio public works department worked throughout the fire to keep the road safe for firefighters.

McIsaac said the cold created very ice conditions for firefighters.

He said heavy equipment would be brought in Tuesday to remove the burnt rubble from the basement area so firefighters could fully extinguish the fire.