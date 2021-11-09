Simcoe County charity collecting every day essentials for those in need

An organization is calling on the public for donations of non-perishable food, household essentials and cleaning supplies to help those in need across south Simcoe County.

My Sister's Place in Alliston serves individuals and families in Simcoe County with donations, programs and provides a safe place for women and children.

The charity's donation wish list includes frozen individual and family dinners, toilet paper, paper towels, garbage bags, laundry detergent, bedding, dishes, and hand soap.

My Sister's Place has been helping the community since it opened in 1987.

A full list of items to donate is available here.

Alternatively, e-transfers are accepted. Volunteers will do the shopping for necessary items for you. Use the email kgarwood@mysistersplace.ca, password WishList.