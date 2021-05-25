Simcoe County children 12+ can now book COVID-19 vaccine shots

Simcoe County children 12 years and older are now able to have a COVID-19 vaccine appointment booked.

Sunday morning, the province expanded their vaccine program to include this age group, provided children are 12 years or older on the day of their appointment.

In Simcoe County, the health unit is working with the school boards to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to youth 12 to 17 years of age during the week of June 14 and June 21. The details of the plan have not been released yet.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only one currently cleared for use in those under 18.

The provincial rollout to this age group is a week ahead of schedule. The government expects to have over ten million Ontarians vaccinated with their first dose by the end of June.