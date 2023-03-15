Simcoe County city ranks in top 10 most expensive rental market in Canada: report
A new report reveals rental prices in most major cities nationwide have significantly increased, including in Barrie.
The report by Zumper.com ranked 24 Canadian cities, determining the City of Barrie as the seventh most expensive rental market.
In Barrie, the average price for a one-bedroom apartment was just under $1,800, while a two-bedroom apartment averaged just over $2,000.
These prices represent a 14.8 per cent year-over-year increase for one-bedroom apartments.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Vancouver topped the list, with a one-bedroom rental averaging $2,550, followed by Toronto and Burnaby, B.C., with one-bedroom rentals averaging around $2,300.
No other cities in Simcoe County or Muskoka were listed.
Zumper.com noted all cities in this report saw double-digit year-over-year growth in rent prices, with no declines reported.
-
“I think we can let my girl rest in peace now”: N.B. mother applauds recommendations from review into daughter’s death within Saint John hospital’s psychiatric unitA New Brunswick mother says jurors were “brilliant” with recommendations offered Wednesday at the end of a coroner’s inquest, examining the circumstances of her daughter’s death inside a hospital psychiatric unit.
-
'I love acting': 12-year-old from Sask. First Nation featured in Treehouse TV series‘I love acting’: 12-year-old from Sask. First Nation featured in Treehouse TV series
-
'Deeply troubling': Labour groups concerned over review of apprentice wagesLabour groups are raising concerns about the province's review of apprentice wages.
-
188 members of the Guelph Police Service made at least $100K in 2022A report heading to the Guelph Police Services Board on Thursday indicates 188 members of the Guelph Police Service made at least $100,000 in 2022.
-
New North Bay by-law bars people from feeding pigeons; council cites health, property damage concerns from the birdsA new city by-law in North Bay bars people from feeding pigeons.
-
International big-game hunters pay to hunt year-round in AlbertaThe Minister's Special Licence program auctions off 12 licences to non-resident and resident hunters annually. This year, it took off restrictions on when those permits can be used.
-
Two separate fires in Hamilton, Ont. cause $1.5M worth of damageCrews responded to two separate fires in Hamilton, Ont. Wednesday afternoon that left one person critically injured and caused a combined $1.5 million worth of damage.
-
Sault-area nursing homes involved in COVID-19 studyA group of researchers are working on a means of detecting COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes before they occur.
-
Man allegedly committed indecent act in Kitchener storeWaterloo regional police are investigating after a man allegedly committed an indecent act in a Kitchener store.