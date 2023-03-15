Simcoe County city ranks in top 10 most expensive rental market in Canada: report

A new report reveals rental prices in most major cities nationwide have significantly increased, including in Barrie.

The report by Zumper.com ranked 24 Canadian cities, determining the City of Barrie as the seventh most expensive rental market.

In Barrie, the average price for a one-bedroom apartment was just under $1,800, while a two-bedroom apartment averaged just over $2,000.

These prices represent a 14.8 per cent year-over-year increase for one-bedroom apartments.

Vancouver topped the list, with a one-bedroom rental averaging $2,550, followed by Toronto and Burnaby, B.C., with one-bedroom rentals averaging around $2,300.

No other cities in Simcoe County or Muskoka were listed.

Zumper.com noted all cities in this report saw double-digit year-over-year growth in rent prices, with no declines reported.