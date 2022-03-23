Simcoe County college and university students welcome Ontario tuition freeze

"That's taking off a lot of stress."

First-year Lakehead University student Laura Yeo said the province's commitment to extending the tuition freeze for Ontario's colleges and universities is a welcome relief.

"I mean, I think that's a good thing for everybody," said Yeo, who pays roughly $6,500 a year.

Along with the cost of rent or living on campus, some students pay about $20,000 per year, with most trying to make ends meet by working part-time hours.

"Tuition is a substantial expense that we have to come forth with," said Lakehead U student Robbin Fendley.

The Ford government had reduced tuition fees by 10 per cent for the 2019/2020 academic year and froze tuition for another two years due to the pandemic.

The province said the move to extend the tuition freeze for the 2022/2023 school year for domestic students is aimed to provide financial relief and predictability.

In Barrie, Georgian College student Megan Gillis said she thinks "it's a great idea."

Meanwhile, Georgian's president and CEO stated the college is "proud to provide access to affordable, high-quality post-secondary education."

However, MaryLynn West-Moynes added, "We anticipate the government recognizes an investment is required in the following year to sustain our internationally recognized Ontario college system."