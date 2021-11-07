Simcoe County communities honour Remembrance Day with weekend ceremonies
A number of communities across the region, including Cookstown and Wasaga Beach, held Remembrance Day ceremonies over the weekend.
In Cookstown, five legions were in attendance for the ceremony at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Members of the Alliston Legion, Barrie Legion, Lyle, Angus Legion and Belle Ewart-Lefroy Legion were present by the cenotaph in Veteran's Park.
"We must never forget. Lest we forget is all about our past, our present, but also our future," says Denis Mainville, president of Branch 547, Zone E2 Veteran At Arms.
The Town of Wasaga Beach also held a ceremony Sunday morning and was joined by Stayner Legion members.
"It's important to remember the people who lost their lives serving this country and also the people of the present-day military," says Jim Selli, former president of Royal Canadian Legion Stayner. "It's very important for them that the crowds shows them that they have the respect of all the people, that they are not forgotten," he says.
The Stayner Legion will have its ceremony on Remembrance Day on Nov. 11.
