Simcoe County could see another 15cm of snow, 90 km/h winds

A windy, wintry night is on tap for Simcoe County and surrounding areas, with another 15 centimetres of snow possible overnight.

Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning with heavy, blowing snow developing early Monday evening and continuing into Tuesday.

"Snowfall accumulations exceeding 15 centimetres in 12 hours is possible," the weather agency stated on its website.

It warns of "rapidly accumulating snow" making driving conditions difficult.

Along with the white stuff, strong, gusty 90 km/h west to northwest winds "are ushering in fresh arctic air."

The weather agency cautions that road closures are possible.

School buses were cancelled across Simcoe County on Monday morning because of a line of persistent snow squalls.

The weather wreaked havoc in Muskoka, Haliburton and Kawartha Lakes, with school buses cancelled there as well.

Check here for any school bus cancellation updates after 6 a.m. on Tuesday.