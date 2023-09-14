Simcoe County couple charged with human trafficking at camp for children with autism appear in court

A Simcoe County couple at the centre of a human trafficking investigation appeared in court in Bradford on Thursday.

"Today was the first appearance in court for Ms. Amber Maloney and for Mr. Lauriston Maloney," said defence counsel Robert Ratusny from outside the courthouse.

Lauriston Maloney, 42, and Amber Maloney, 36, were arrested in July on charges of human trafficking, administering a noxious substance, fraud, assault and forcible confinement just hours after Ontario police issued a rare public safety advisory about Lauriston, a registered sex offender.

At the time of the advisory, police said Lauriston had previously been convicted of multiple charges related to trafficking and sexual offences involving minors, warning he "presents a danger."

The OPP said he "has regular access to the 'Beating the Odds' children's camp," a business his wife owned and operated since last summer on the couple's two-acre farm in Essa Township.

While a publication ban protects any evidence heard in court from being released, police have confirmed that the charges against the Maloneys do not involve children at the unlicenced camp.

In a July 18 interview with CTV News, Lauriston spoke about the OPP advisory and admitted to crimes dating back 20 years.

"I was guilty of running an escort agency back in the year 2002 to 2004 when I was a lot younger, and I was convicted of those charges," he said.

He admitted one of the girls was a minor but maintained she lied about her age.

Lauriston continued to defend himself against the police advisory, saying he had nothing to do with his wife's business.

"I'm not a predator. I'm not somebody who targets children. It is ridiculous what the police are doing," he said.

He and his wife were arrested the next day.

The Maloney's were later granted bail, with their parents pledging $10,000 each as sureties.

Under the bail conditions, Lauriston must reside with his father and wear an ankle monitor. He is not to communicate with several individuals, including the alleged victim and witnesses.

"It is my understanding things are going fine. Everybody is following the conditions as far as I understand. There's been no hiccups. There have been no further issues or allegations, so things are moving forward fine," Ratusny said.

The couple is scheduled to make their next court appearance on Oct. 19.

The allegations against Amber and Lauriston Maloney have not been tested in court.

With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides