Simcoe County dance company offers free workshops before taking the stage
A local not-for-profit dance company will be offering dance workshops in March, leading to a live performance by local artists.
The Simcoe Contemporary Dancers will be hosting a series of free workshops at the Five Points Theatre in Barrie this March.
The free workshops will be held each night from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. March 2 to 4, accompanied by live music.
On March 5, the group will be premiering its sixth full-length theatre production 'Unravelled,' a mixed program of contemporary dance works.
For a lot of artists, this will be the first time they will take the stage in almost two years.
"We've been thankful for the opportunity to do live-stream performances and create film," says Chrissy Baxter from Simcoe Contemporary Dancers. "Getting that chance to be in front of people and feel that energy and that give and take from audience to a performer is just so exciting," she says.
Performances will be at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 5 and 6.
Tickets can be purchased online.
-
Sudbury man looking to swim around Manitoulin this summerSudbury teacher Matthieu Bonin is on a mission. The open-water swimmer has quit his full-time job to swim around Manitoulin Island this summer to raise funds for multiple sclerosis.
-
Waiting longer, getting sicker: Cardiologists reveal ballooning waits for surgery in B.C.The province's cardiologists are revealing that most patients waiting for heart surgery in British Columbia are waiting beyond their recommended wait time to go under the knife, and that means patients are getting sicker and needing emergency care more often.
-
Giant snowman in Timmins melts heartsStep aside Frosty, there's a new snowman in town. Rolly is 45 feet tall with eyes, nose and limbs made of birch trees. He's named after the snowman maker's father.
-
Alberta border arrests speak to larger Canadian concern: federal safety ministerCanada's safety minister says a group with allegedly violent motives that was arrested at a border blockade in southern Alberta speaks to broader concerns.
-
Ottawa police board chair ousted in dramatic city council meetingMayor Jim Watson faced angry criticism from councillors, including one calling for him to resign, during a heated and emotional debate on the future of the Ottawa Police Services Board Wednesday night.
-
Prominent northerners donate to ongoing trucker protest in OttawaThe president and owner of Killarney Mountain Lodge is one of the top donors listed on the crowdfunding website GiveSendGo in support of the ongoing trucker convoy protest in Ottawa.
-
Doctors Manitoba endorses nature prescriptions offering national park passes to patientsA program that allows Canadian doctors to prescribe national park passes to their patients has received the endorsement of Doctors Manitoba.
-
Water safety warnings issued with messy weather on the wayA mixed bag of stormy weather over the next few days has both the London Fire Department and the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority issuing warnings about water safety.
-
RCMP say protester facing $2,300 fine after confrontation with students outside Oliver high schoolA anti-mandate protestor who confronted students outside an Oliver high school last week will face a $2,300 fine, according to the RCMP.