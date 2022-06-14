Simcoe County driver found slumped over steering wheel arrested
A Simcoe County man faces several charges after police say officers found him slumped over the steering wheel of a car Monday morning.
According to Ontario Provincial Police, the vehicle was in a parking lot at a business on Midland Avenue in Midland around 6:30 a.m. when officers received a complaint about it.
Police say they found drugs, believed to be blue fentanyl, and two illegal weapons during the investigation.
The 32-year-old Tiny Township man was arrested and charged with impaired operation, drug possession, drug possession for trafficking, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.
His driver's licence was suspended for 90 days as a result of the charges, and the vehicle was towed to the impound yard for seven days.
The accused was released from police custody and will have to appear in court to answer to the charges at a later date.
-
-
Popular fashion retailer Simons officially announces Halifax storeSimons, a popular Quebec-based retailer, is officially coming to Atlantic Canada.
-
Wicked weather moves over parts of the region ThursdayThe skies opened up over Simcoe County on Thursday as Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm warning for areas south of Barrie.
-
Freeland to deliver significant speech on inflation and the Canadian economyDeputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is giving what's expected to be a significant speech about the federal government's next steps to address inflation this afternoon.
-
Researchers studying rare fossilized turtle species discovered in Sask.A team of paleontologists are sharing their research into a rare fossilized smooth-shelled turtle specimen discovered in Saskatchewan.
-
Second set of gunshots reported in Kitchener Thursday morningPolice responded to reports of gunshots the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener Thursday morning.
-
Ottawa Bluesfest gets nearly $10M from fedsOttawa Bluesfest is getting a nearly $10-million injection from the federal government ahead of its return to LeBreton Flats next month.
-
Four commercial drivers had alcohol concentrations above zero in OPP blitzOPP officers in Chatham-Kent and Lambton County found four commercial drivers with alcohol concentrations above zero.
-
'Not sort of the sexiest piece of infrastructure': $48.2M in upgrades complete at Saskatoon wastewater plantUpgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant totalling $48.2 million have been completed.