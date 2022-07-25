Simcoe County expands trails across the region

Taking a hike in Simcoe County just got easier.

By doling out funds to 14 municipalities, the county envisions trails linking together and stretching across more of the region regardless of municipal boundaries.

The county is investing nearly $350,000 to fund 15 projects across the region in its Trails Connecting Communities Program (TCCP).

“These funds will enhance and expand our developing multi-use trails network to promote environmentally friendly links between our communities, as well as providing safe and accessible ways for residents and visitors to relax, unwind and exercise,” said Warden George Cornell.

In the past 13 years, the county has spent approximately $2.7 million to complete 119 trails and active transportation projects across all of its municipalities, said Cornell.

The 50/50 cost-sharing program provides up to $30,000 per project to expand, create, and/or enhance the extensive network of trails across Simcoe County.

To qualify for TCCP funding, proposed projects must enhance an existing trail or establish a pivotal linkage to improve trail connectivity. It must also improve trail accessibility for people with disabilities following provincial standards.

Projects in the following municipalities are eligible to receive 2022 TCCP funding: