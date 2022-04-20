Simcoe County families struggle to keep up with rising inflation

Canada's inflation rate increased to 6.7 per cent last month, the highest it's been in 31 years, forcing some Simcoe County residents to choose between paying bills and putting food on the table.

"I don't know how people with mortgages, and car payments, and trying to raise kids - I don't know how they do it," said Barrie resident Polly McArthur as she loaded groceries into her trunk.

The inflation rate is impacting everything from rent to food to gasoline prices and more.

"It's gone absolutely crazy. How do they think people can afford this?" said Barrie resident Pamela Mayne.

Statistics Canada says the increase was a full percentage point higher than the gain in February.

Gas prices jumped by nearly 12 per cent, and the cost of food rose by almost nine per cent, the highest increase in 13 years.

More families than ever are struggling to make ends meet and turning to local food banks in record numbers.

"Wednesday, we hit a peak of 161 households coming to us for support just before Easter," noted Sharon Palmer, executive director of the Barrie Food Bank.

According to zumper.com, Barrie ranked sixth among the most expensive cities in Canada to rent, with a two-bedroom unit costing on average $1,900 per month, up 10 per cent from last year.

"Prices are at all-time highs, and I think that a lot of people just want to step back and watch and see what's going to happen going forward," said RE/MAX realtor Mike Montague.

"These are historically high increases in prices across the board," said David Macdonald, senior economist with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

Experts blame the accelerating prices at the pumps as the main driver fuelling inflation.

-With files from The Canadian Press