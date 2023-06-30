Simcoe County first responders support patients by donating blood at Sirens for Life

Emergency services staff must roll up their own sleeves.

Emergency personnel, including police, fire and paramedics, have challenged each other to see which service donates the most blood during the Sirens for Life summer event.

"The purpose of this event is to book as many first responders and the community in over the summer months and to cheer on the departments in this friendly challenge to see which department will bring in the most blood donations July 1-Sept 4," said Cheryl Russell, community development manager at Canadian Blood Services.

The Sirens for Life kick-off runs Friday between 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 110 Fairview Rd, Barrie Simcoe Emergency Services Campus.

Mayor Alex Nuttall will be in attendance to officially kick off the campaign and speak to the importance of helping local patients with blood donation, said Russell

Barrie Police Chief Police Rich Johnston and Sarah Mills, Director and Chief of Paramedic Services, will represent their respective responders.

By the numbers: