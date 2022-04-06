Simcoe County food banks to receive thousands of pounds of potatoes

Multiple food banks across Simcoe County will benefit from a recent delivery of potatoes from Prince Edward Island (P.E.I.).

With the support of the federal government and Second Harvest Food Rescue, Rotary Clubs across Canada have distributed thousands of pounds of potatoes to feed those facing food insecurity.

Food banks in Elmvale and Angus and the Salvation Army in Barrie will receive donations.

Six thousand ten-pound bags of spuds have been donated to local food programs throughout the Simcoe County area.

On Friday, the Rotary Club of Barrie and the Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia donated 24 skids of spuds to local churches.