Simcoe County has been named a 'Bee City'
After several bee and honey initiatives, the County of Simcoe was designated a "Bee City" on Tuesday.
Bee City Canada awarded the area for its efforts to support pollinator protection.
"We are proud of our innovation and leadership shown by Tourism Simcoe County, in conjunction with Economic Development Officers from the region, through the development of a pilot tourism trail in 2018 related to bees and honey production," said County Warden George Cornell.
Since Simcoe County launched its Honey Trail, Tourism Simcoe County is expanding from the smaller Honey Trail to a County-wide Bees and Honey program, which is intended to bring awareness to the importance of pollinator health.
Tourism Simcoe County is also developing a Bees and Honey themed video and written materials that will be used to promote local operators.
Barrie, Collingwood, Midland, New Tecumseth, Orillia, and Severn have all received Bee City designation.
-
How will Ontario's proof of vaccination system be enforced in Ottawa?Ottawa bylaw says it will be conducting proactive and reactive enforcement of Ontario's new proof of vaccination system.
-
Two teens arrested at gathering of hundreds on University of Guelph campus: policeGuelph police have arrested two teens following a gathering of hundreds of students on the University of Guelph campus.
-
Despite low number of election victories, advocates say Canada's LGBTQ2S+ candidates are becoming more diverseDespite a low number of victories for LGBTQ2S+ candidates in Monday night’s election, advocates say it’s a positive development to see a more diverse and partisan mix of contenders engaging in federal politics.
-
More wind in Calgary and a cold front later today!Our wind speed will kick from the west this afternoon from 40-50 km/h, with potential to rise just above; however, that will be stymied by a cold front passing in from the northwest
-
Edmonton weather for Sept. 22: Autumn gets off to a warm startThe average high for final week of September drops from 17 to 15 degrees.
-
WECHU reports one new death, 50 additional COVID-19 casesThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death and 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
Calgary's crowded mayoral contest is currently a 'two-horse race': pollAccording to a recent poll, Jeromy Farkas and Jyoti Gondek are currently well ahead of the mayoral candidate pack when it comes to voter support.
-
Ford invests in $50M electric vehicle battery recycling companyFord Motor Co. is investing $50 million in an upstart electric vehicle battery recycling company as the automaker moves to shore up its U.S. battery supply chain.
-
Ontario’s mandatory vaccine certificate program could be in place until at least spring 2022The scientific director of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table believes the province’s proof-of-vaccination system could be lifted in the spring of 2022.