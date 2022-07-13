Simcoe County looks to revitalize plan to strengthen tourism

Simcoe County is teaming up with Canadian-based strategy and development company Bannikin to consult with tourism operators, municipalities, residents and stakeholders.

The goal is to revitalize its Tourism Destination Development Action Plan, which will help guide its roles and responsibilities for the next three to five years.

"We're looking to identify how we can continue to make Simcoe County flourish as a tourism destination," said Kathryn Stephenson, Simcoe County's tourism manager.

"There will be a lot of consultation with our stakeholders so the consultants working with us can get to know how we can help them and how we can really make their business successful."

With more people flooding to Simcoe County, businesses like Quayle's Brewery in Oro-Medonte say it's been a big boost.

"Everybody's been very collaborative. I think there is a lot of support locally, so it's really about getting the word out and marking and supporting that," CEO Catherine Pearson said.

It's this type of feedback the county is counting on as it looks for ways to better support an industry hit hard by the pandemic.

"Tourism has a huge economic impact on Simcoe County, 25 per cent of the workforce is in the tourism industry," Stephenson said.

"We truly are a four-season destination, so for our tourism operators and all of the other businesses, the downtowns and small villages and hamlets, it's very vital to this economy."

Another vital component the county will be looking at is addressing labour shortages.

Many operations, including Friday Harbour Resort in Innisfil, face a challenge.

"We continue to feel this impact, and I do beleive this labour shortage will be with us for many years to come," CEO Hani Roustom said.

Roustom says he welcomes the county's plan to increase tourism which is already bouncing back.

"Things have been great. We are looking forward to the rest of the summer and beyond that. Fortunately, we are thrilled to announce our second Fashion Collective Series will be launched this August in collaboration with Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards," said Roustom.

The county launched a survey on its website and Facebook page -- Experience Simcoe County.

The research is expected to wrap up by the end of the year, with a plan developed in 2023.