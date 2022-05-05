Simcoe County man, 20, charged with sexually assaulting a minor: OPP
A Springwater Township man accused of sexually assaulting a minor in February faces charges, and provincial police are concerned there could be more victims who have yet to come forward.
Police say the alleged sexual assault happened in mid-February at a Collingwood residence but was only recently reported.
Officers with the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP charged the 20-year-old man with sexual interference and sexual assault on a person under 16.
The investigation is ongoing, with police encouraging anyone with information to reach out to the Collingwood OPP at 705-445-4321 or anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court next month to answer to the charges.
Police want the public to know that a sexual offence can be reported at any time, "no matter how long ago it happened, and someone can be charged for sexual assault."
Sexual assaults can be reported by calling the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 in an emergency.
