Simcoe County man accused in death of mother of 5 to stand trial

The Wasaga Beach man accused in the death of a mother of five learned on Wednesday he will stand trial.

Robert Sampson, now 58, faces a first-degree murder charge after Tracy Reid's half-naked, lifeless body was discovered outside an Orillia apartment complex in July 2019.

Sampson, Reid's former boyfriend, was arrested five months after her body was found. He has been in custody since his arrest.

At the time her body was discovered, police said the 45-year-old woman had been beaten to death.

Neighbours had said she lived in the complex with Sampson on and off for roughly a year.

Any evidence heard during the court hearings is protected under a publication ban until the trial ends.

The allegations against Sampson have not been tested in court.

The murder trial is scheduled to begin in early April.