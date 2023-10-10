Simcoe County man accused of pocketing $10,000 in garage door installation scam

A Simcoe County man has been charged in connection with fraud involving a garage door installation company.

Provincial police say an investigation was launched in May after claims that the company accepted payment but didn't complete the service.

The OPP Central Fraud Unit took over the investigation and revealed the accused entered a contract and received a $10,000 deposit for goods and services in April 2022.

"The individual did not provide the service or material in question and eventually ceased all communication with the victim," OPP stated in a release.

The fraud unit arrested the 52-year-old man from Innisfil and charged him with fraud over $5,000.

He is scheduled to answer to the charge later this month in court.