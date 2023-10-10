Simcoe County man accused of pocketing $10,000 in garage door installation scam
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
A Simcoe County man has been charged in connection with fraud involving a garage door installation company.
Provincial police say an investigation was launched in May after claims that the company accepted payment but didn't complete the service.
The OPP Central Fraud Unit took over the investigation and revealed the accused entered a contract and received a $10,000 deposit for goods and services in April 2022.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local news updates sent to your inbox
"The individual did not provide the service or material in question and eventually ceased all communication with the victim," OPP stated in a release.
The fraud unit arrested the 52-year-old man from Innisfil and charged him with fraud over $5,000.
He is scheduled to answer to the charge later this month in court.
-
'We're in a much better position': Monthly labour data paints an encouraging picture in Windsor-EssexThe economy in Windsor-Essex is showing signs of strength despite the unemployment rate ticking up in the latest jobs data report from Statistics Canada.
-
'They had been cooked alive': Family suffers severe burns escaping Hamas militantsWhen Hamas militants set their home ablaze, a couple huddled around their one-year-old baby to protect her from burns.
-
Knights squeeze past Petes in OTEaston Cowan, in his first game back since returning from Toronto Maple Leafs training camp, and Sam Dickinson scored in regulation for London.
-
Hundreds attend Palestinian solidarity rally at Windsor riverfrontHundreds of people gathered at Windsor’s riverfront Thursday night for a rally billed as a show of solidarity with Palestinians caught in the crossfire of the war between Israel and Hamas.
-
French media say a teacher was killed and others injured in a rare school stabbingFrench media say that a teacher has been killed and children injured in a stabbing in a school in northern France. French President Emmanuel Macron is heading to the scene in the city of Arras.
-
With any luck, there won't be rain on Friday the 13thAccording to Environment Canada, the forecast calls for clouds and a small chance of showers in the morning.
-
-
Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of 1 million in Gaza as possible ground offensive loomsIsrael's military told some 1 million Palestinians on Friday to evacuate northern Gaza and head to the southern part of the besieged territory, an unprecedented order applying to almost half the population ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.
-
Federal effort to boost child care in three provinces off to 'slow start': reportAn analysis by a public-policy group has found that federal funding meant to bring $10-a-day child care across Canada has stumbled with a "slow start" and "underwhelming results" in three provinces where data is available.