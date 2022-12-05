Simcoe County man arrested at gunpoint after motel staff call 911

Police arrested a man at gunpoint in Midland early Monday morning following two 911 calls from staff at a motel.

According to officers with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment, staff reported a suspicious man on the King Street property shortly before 1 a.m., "possibly breaking into vehicles."

After arriving at the motel, officers say they encountered an "agitated" man who pulled an edged weapon out while interacting with the police.

Police say officers drew their weapons to take the man into custody.

The 39-year-old Midland man faces charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and causing a disturbance.

He has since been released from police custody on a recognizance to appear in court next month.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.