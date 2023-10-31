Simcoe County man celebrates birthday with surprising lottery win

A Bradford man says he became $50,000 richer on his birthday with a lottery ticket he purchased at Scanlon Mart on Barrie Street.

Alexander Nikolov says he's been playing the lottery for 15 years and couldn't believe his eyes when he realized he had won.

He says he went home and shared the news with his wife, who was initially in disbelief.

"She didn't believe me at first, but when she did, she was very happy," Nikolov says.

He won the top prize on the Instant $50K lottery ticket, which is available for $50, and says he plans to pay some bills and take a vacation.

"This win feels very good. I feel thankful," Nikolov concluded.