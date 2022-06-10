Simcoe County man charged in connection with multiple bomb threats: OPP

OPP arrested a Simcoe County man in connection with "multiple bomb threats" at the Orillia City Centre.

Police say the threats were made between Jan. 25 and May 20 "and were associated to a number of different locations."

The OPP teamed up with South Simcoe Police and Rama Police Services "as similar incidents were being investigated in their jurisdictions."

According to provincial police, no explosive devices were ever found.

The 35-year-old Orillia man faces six charges, three counts of public mischief, and three counts of providing false information.

He remains in police custody with a court appearance scheduled for next week.

Police ask anyone with additional information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.