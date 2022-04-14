Simcoe County man faces child pornography charges
A Simcoe County man faces child pornography charges after a police investigation led to a search warrant at a home in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
Provincial police with the Child Sexual Exploitation Unit and South Simcoe Police arrested and charged the 31-year-old Bradford man on Thursday.
Police say the investigation relates to child sexual abuse material on the internet.
The accused is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making child pornography available.
"Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety," police stated in a release Thursday.
They ask anyone who may have information on the investigation or internet child exploitation to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
