Simcoe County man makes plans after winning lottery
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operations Floater
Jonathan Guignard
A Collingwood, Ont. resident has much more money in his bank account following a big lottery win.
Mathew Seminara won $175,000 in the Big Spin instant game. The 33-year-old said he regularly plays and enjoys Big Spin and Plinko.
"When I scanned my ticket at the store, everyone was congratulating me. It was exciting," Seminara said while picking up his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
He said when he saw the spin land on $175,000, it meant he could pay off his truck and have some leftover to enjoy a fishing trip this summer.
"It was so fun – I walk out of here ahead of the game," he said. "I am happy."
Seminara purchased the winning ticket at Petro Canada on Highway 7 in Woodbridge.
