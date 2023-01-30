iHeartRadio

Simcoe County museum skate trail open to public


The Simcoe County skate trail winds through one kilometre of the forest. (Supplied)

The Simcoe County Museum Skate Trail has officially opened for the 2023 season.

The trail spans more than a kilometre through the Simcoe County Museum Grounds and forest pathways.

The museum will limit skate trail numbers to 300 people per session. Skaters will also be required to follow a one-way direction and will have access to warming stations and indoor change areas.

The skate trail will be open on the following days, weather permitting:

Tuesdays: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Thursdays: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Fridays: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.

Sundays: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults or $8 for youth and can be purchased the day of.

Booking in advance is unavailable to ensure trail conditions remain optimal throughout the season.

