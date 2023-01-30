Simcoe County museum skate trail open to public

The Simcoe County Museum Skate Trail has officially opened for the 2023 season.

The trail spans more than a kilometre through the Simcoe County Museum Grounds and forest pathways.

The museum will limit skate trail numbers to 300 people per session. Skaters will also be required to follow a one-way direction and will have access to warming stations and indoor change areas.

The skate trail will be open on the following days, weather permitting:

Tuesdays: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Thursdays: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Fridays: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.

Sundays: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults or $8 for youth and can be purchased the day of.

Booking in advance is unavailable to ensure trail conditions remain optimal throughout the season.

For more information, click here.