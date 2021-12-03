Simcoe County Museum to offer holiday-themed guided tours and workshops throughout December

Christmas has arrived at the Simcoe County Museum in Midhurst.

The museum is offering a number of holiday activities throughout December, including tours and workshops.

Each Friday evening until Dec. 17, 'A Simcoe County Christmas' will offer a guided tour through the museum's galleries, heritage buildings and grounds by lamplight.

Participants will be offered light refreshments by the fire and a gift to take home, which includes treats, crafts and activities.

A workshop will also be available on Saturday, Dec. 4. to create and customize your own ceramic tabletop Christmas tree. The price of the three-hour workshop includes your own ceramic tree, victorian ornaments and light refreshments.

To book a tour or a workshop, you must book in advance online.