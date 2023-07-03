Simcoe County, Muskoka brace for multi-day heat wave

As the summer heat intensifies, residents of Simcoe County and Muskoka are urged to take precautions and protect themselves as a multi-day heat event begins across the region.

The areas affected by the heat warning include Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Angus, Bracebridge, and Gravenhurst, with Environment Canada forecasting daytime temps to hit between 29C and 33C. The national weather agency warns the humidex will make it feel closer to 42C.

During periods of high temperatures, overexertion can lead to serious health risks such as heat exhaustion, dehydration, and heat stroke.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit advises following these guidelines during the heat wave:

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids, preferably water, throughout the day. It is important to avoid waiting until you feel thirsty, as thirst is an early sign of dehydration. Non-caffeinated beverages are recommended to stay properly hydrated.

Stay Cool Indoors: Seek refuge in air-conditioned environments such as your home, shopping centers, libraries, or community centers. If you do not have air conditioning, consider visiting public air-conditioned spaces during the hottest hours of the day.

Block Heat: Draw blinds or curtains to prevent radiant heat from entering your home. This simple measure can significantly reduce indoor temperatures.

Electric Fans: While electric fans can provide some relief by increasing evaporation, it's important to note that they may not prevent heat-related illnesses during extreme conditions. Fans are most effective when combined with other cooling methods or when the temperature is not excessively high.

Outdoor Precautions: If you must venture outside, take precautions to protect yourself from the sun. Seek shade whenever possible and make use of sunscreen with a high SPF. Wear a broad-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and lightweight, light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing. Limit physical activity and exertion during the hottest parts of the day.

While extreme heat affects everyone, residents are encouraged to be mindful of those more vulnerable to extreme heat's effects, including infants, young children, seniors, and those with chronic lung conditions or taking certain prescription drugs.

Health experts recommend reaching out to family members, friends, or neighbours who fall into these categories to ensure their safety and well-being during this heatwave.

The heat warning is anticipated to last through Thursday.

