Simcoe County organization supports and uplifts artists of colour

A grassroots organization in Simcoe County is uplifting artists of colour in the community.

UPlift Black, made up of more than 25 members, is a group of painters, jewelry makers, musicians, actors that highlight other artists.

"We are here to literally uplift Black, Indigenous and also queer and other marginalized people in the Muskoka and Simcoe County area," says Dawn Cain, Uplift Black Artists Collective Chair.

The group also seeks to act as art educators for youth in the community and nurture the growth of upcoming artists.

"I would say art is important to all of us. It's not just about where you come from or your race or your beliefs," Cain says. "I think that art just kind of pushes the boundaries and what you think about what's going on in the world," she says.

The group has plans for a summer camp where its members will offer lessons and workshops for budding young artists.

More information about the organization can be found here.