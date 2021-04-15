Simcoe County paramedics aid in vaccine rollout with home visits

Intending to make sure no one is left behind, County of Simcoe Paramedics hit the streets in partnership with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit to help immunize those who have mobility issues or live in rural areas.

Deana Thompson, immunization program manager with the health unit, said the team is visiting homebound residents who meet vaccination eligibility. "We have a list that we track, and we will call those families and ask when we can come and see them."

According to Thompson, after passing all the necessary criteria, paramedics head to the resident's home to give the shot.

Paramedic Tyler Lee and his partner received a cooler of vaccines from the immunization clinic at Holly Community Centre on Thursday, destined for specific residences. "We'll be administering Moderna because it is more portable than Pfizer," said Lee.

Lee has administered dozens of shots over the past year, both inside clinics and now in homes, and said the reaction is the same each time. "The biggest sign is relief," he said.

The paramedic service received five vaccine doses on Thursday, according to the health unit.

To date, nearly 141,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered across Simcoe Muskoka at immunization clinics, pharmacies, pop-up clinics and mobile units.