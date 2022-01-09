Simcoe County parents prepare for another week of virtual learning

The virtual school bells will ring once again on Monday as parents prepare for another week of remote learning.

Many Simcoe County parents and guardians will be forced to rearrange their schedules to accommodate their child’s virtual schooling.

“I just feel like a complete failure that I can’t help them,” said Danielle Ritchie, a Wasaga Beach step-mother of four elementary students.

This month, Ritchie enrolled in school to finish her high school education, but with the recent switch to online learning, she is left putting her education aside to help her step-children navigate the virtual classroom.

“I want to get my schooling done for myself but I haven’t found time to do that yet,” Ritchie said via Skype. “I’ve been trying to do classes at night but there are classes during the day which makes it difficult.”

Ritchie is one of many parents across central Ontario facing scheduling challenges due to virtual learning.

Some parents telling CTV News on Sunday, that although their children have been able to adjust to the online routine, they are missing the physical interactions.

“He misses his friends and he misses his teachers but at the same time he understands,” said Lina Rojas, a Barrie Grade One parent. “I’m a nurse and he sees me going to work and I explain to him what is COVID.”

Dr. Sohail Gandhi, who served as the president of the Ontario Medical Association, said he has seen a sharp increase in the number of paediatric patients who are struggling with their mental health.

He hopes that the province, when handling future decisions about whether to keep schools open or not, weighs the risks of COVID-19 and mental health affects.

“I think it was a mistake to close the schools and go to virtual learning,” Gandhi said. “I’m seeing my paediatric patients struggling hard.”

Local paediatricians report seeing an increase in depression, added anxiety and, in some cases, eating disorders.

Dr. Rob Meeder, the medical director and paediatrician at Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care in Orillia, said the constant uncertainty of the pandemic is doing harm.

“The future is hard to predict and that can be anxiety provoking for families and kids,” Meeder said.

He noted kids being out school is detrimental to their mental health but the recent rise of the Omicron variant has left him wondering if it possible to keep schools open.

“In late December, I was advocating for schools to reopen. I now look back in retrospect and that would have been very chaotic with absenteeism and teachers not able to work,” Meeder said in regards to teachers and staff catching the infectious variant.

While teachers, parents and students wait to see what happens after Jan. 17, both doctors recommend staying active and enjoying the outdoors to maintain physical and mental health.