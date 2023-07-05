Simcoe County planning to open first ever cooling centres later this month

As the region deals with extreme heat, the County of Simcoe is working to expand its options for residents to cool off.

Like much of Ontario, Simcoe County has been under heat warnings from Environment Canada throughout the week. Currently, residents are welcome to cool off in many regional public facilities.

The City of Barrie currently has the following options available when temperatures are far above seasonal:

Barrie Transit Terminal

Allandale Recreation Centre

East Bayfield Recreation Centre

Peggy Hill Team Community Centre

Barrie Public Library

This year the county plans to provide standalone cooling centres on days of extreme heat. Late last month, it requested any applicants with a suitable space to be used for the strict purpose of a cooling centre.

"This is giving other people who are maybe not accessing our traditional systems like shelters and housing help, or resource centers an opportunity to access space during the day for some reprieve from some of the inclement weather," said Mina Fayez-Bahgat, the general manager of social community services for the County of Simcoe.

Fayez-Bahgat says while the applications won't be fully screened until the window has closed, interest has been high, saying many people are less wary about opening up their spaces for daytime use compared to the struggles in finding applicants to provide their facilities for overnight uses as warming shelters in the winter.

The cooling centers will also provide access to support services available to homeless people throughout the region.

"While you might come in for a snack and some water and some time to cool off, you would also be introduced to all the services we provide and certainly referred to our shelter systems and other resources that we offer in order to kind of start working on long-term solutions and better wellbeing outcomes for yourself," said Fayez-Bahgat.

Applications for spaces will be accepted until the end of this week. At that point, a panel will review those that meet the criteria and select locations throughout Simcoe County.

The additional standalone cooling centres are expected to be operational from July 17 to Sept. 15.