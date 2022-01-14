Mono Township playground vandalized
Provincial police are investigating an act of mischief at a park in Mono Township.
On Tuesday, Dufferin OPP received a call about graffiti spray-painted on various playground equipment and park benches at Island Lake Family Park.
Through email correspondence to CTV News, Kimberly Heaton from the Town of Mono writes that, while it's not uncommon to see graffiti at the park, this is the first time the park has been targeted this significantly.
The park is currently closed as the Town works to install a new pathway and tennis courts, with the anticipated time frame of reopening this spring.
Heaton expects the process of removing the graffiti will take up time and labour, as staff will have to locate specific materials suitable for cold weather conditions to remove the paint.
"It will be a lot of labour to remove it," Heaton writes. "A lot of the solvents don't work in the cold conditions, so we are investigating the process to correct it."
Anyone who knows anything about the incident is encouraged to reach out to police.
-
North Bay Brain Injury Association secures provincial fundingThe Ontario government will provide funding to the Brain Injury Association of North Bay and Area as it continue helping patients who struggle with the effects of acquired brain injuries.
-
'Biggest concern is absenteeism': School Bus Companies worried about cancellations due to potential driver illnessWhen school returns in-person Monday, school bus companies across the province are worried about potential driver shortages due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
-
Six more COVID-19 related deaths in Ottawa reported SaturdayOttawa Public Health says six more people have died due to COVID-19 in Ottawa and hospitalizations are on the rise.
-
Ontario woman gets surgery date after having life-saving cancer procedure postponed repeatedly due to COVID-19An Ontario woman who says she was forced to fight for her life after her cancer surgery was postponed has secured a new date for her procedure.
-
Two ice fishing locations open at Grand River ParksAfter a stretch of below freezing temperatures, the Grand River Conservation Authority announced two ice fishing locations have been opened to the public.
-
Canada's vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers is now in effectIndustry experts and leaders remain concerned about the country's supply chain as the federal government's new vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers comes into effect.
-
58 Nova Scotians hospitalized, 10 in ICU due to COVID-19According to public health officials, 58 people are currently hospitalized and receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit in Nova Scotia.
-
-
What we know about the victims of the Eastway Tank blastFamily members of some of the victims of Thursday's deadly explosion at a tanker truck facility on Merivale Road are mourning the loss of their loved ones.