iHeartRadio

Simcoe County prepares to open school vaccination clinics

image.jpeg

Classrooms across Simcoe County are bustling with students once again, but once they leave for the day, many local schools will be transformed into pop-up vaccination clinics.

The clinics are intended to provide greater access for eligible students, staff and families of children to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Units website, the pop-up clinics will kick off on Thursday at Barrie North Collegiate Institute from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Next Monday, the pop-clinic will move to Bear Creek High School, where shots will be administered for three hours after 4:00 p.m.

On September 15, as students file out of St. Joan of Arc High School in Barrie, the school be turned into a vaccination clinic from 4:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

September 16, the clinic will be set up at Nouvelle Allianiance Secondary School from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The following day the pop-up clinic will move to Innisfil, where shots will be administered at Nantyr Shores Secondary School from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

12