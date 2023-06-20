Simcoe County puts spin on traffic solutions by adding roundabouts

The County of Simcoe plans to add multiple roundabouts to improve traffic flow by reducing speed, delays, idling, and collisions.

Eight new roundabouts will be constructed across the County over the next five years, with two underway in Springwater and Essa townships.

"We also have a develop-driven roundabout being constructed in Colgin on County Road 14. As well our County Road 22 project, we have three roundabouts planned - one at Oro Line 3, Oro Line 4 and Horseshoe Resort entrance," said Julie Scruton, Simcoe County Transportation construction manager.

Roundabout popularity has grown across Ontario. The Waterloo region has produced nearly 40 roundabouts on regional roads since 2004.

The Ministry of Transportation reports roundabouts reduce collisions with deaths or critical injuries by between 25 to 75 per cent.

"Roundabouts significantly reduce potentially serious collisions, just in the design of the roundabout due to the fact that vehicles are travelling in the same direction and at lower speeds," Scruton explained.

Simcoe County currently has two roundabouts on County Road 93 and Vindin Golf Links near Midland and County Road 32 and High Street in Collingwood.

The County said a new roundabout at County Road 53 and Carson Road in Springwater Township should be completed at the end of November.