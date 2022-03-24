Simcoe County receiving more provincial funds to fight homelessness

More financial support is coming to Simcoe County to help address homelessness in the area.

On Wednesday, the Ontario government announced it is investing an additional $25 million annually in a new Homelessness Prevention Program.

The County of Simcoe will receive an increase of $881,875 over 2021/2022, bringing the total funding allocation for the county to $11,352,900 for 2022-23.

It will help those experiencing or at risk of homelessness find the proper housing services and further support.

"It always breaks my heart to see someone without a home or shelter," said Andrea Khanjin, MPP Barrie-Innisfil, in a press release Wednesday.

"Housing provides stability, warmth and is a huge boost to mental health. With the housing shortage, we need to do everything we can to give people the hand up that they need.

"The funding means Simcoe County will be able to do even more to help work directly with the residents that need housing."

The new program aims to simplify and streamline operations, giving municipalities more time to work with clients and less paperwork.

"Our government inherited a homelessness prevention system administered through several different government programs that were underfunded, fragmented and overly complex," said Steve Clark, municipal affairs and housing minister.

"With Ontario's new Homelessness Prevention Program, we are simplifying the delivery of services and increasing funding so our municipal partners can spend more time focusing on providing vulnerable Ontarians with the support they need to stay in their homes or get the housing they need."

The Homelessness Prevention Program launches on April 1 and combines three programs – the Community Homelessness Prevention initiative, Home for Good, and the Strong Communities Rent Supplement program.

Access to funding is based on several requirements, including having up-to-date information from those experiencing homelessness to help connect them to local supports.

Ontario is also investing $6.7 million more in the Indigenous Supportive Housing Program.