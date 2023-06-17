Simcoe County recognizes Indigenous People's Day
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Rowan Fleary
Several people attended the Indigenous Day event at Sunnidale Park on Saturday.
The event was hosted by the Barrie Native Friendship Centre, the event spotlighted the extensive work of the Indigenous people and bringing Indigenous and Non-Indigenous residents together.
The celebration featured many different activities to celebrate Indigenous culture, a drum circle, variety of books for kids, flower picking, food and drinks.
The event is free to participate and happens all week long throughout Simcoe County.
Indigenous People's Day is held on Wednesday, June 21.
