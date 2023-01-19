Simcoe County's $89 million multi-generational hub on track for completion

Construction on a new affordable housing complex in Orillia is now halfway complete.

"This is a critical project we started back in 2017," noted Simcoe County Warden Basil Clarke.

The multi-generational hub, which is part of the County's goal to complete 2,685 affordable housing units by next year, will have 130 units and cost around $89 million.

So far, the project is on time and on budget.

The Warden said the building would be a lifeline to many.

"Finding people jobs, helping with education, and getting them back to independent living on their own," Clarke said.

The complex is located near the downtown, major roads, and transit, and close to Highway 11.

The building is 250,000 square feet, with construction continuing through the winter.

The main floor of the building will host many of the County's social services, with 300 people already showing interest in the units.

The project is expected to be completed by spring 2024.