Simcoe County's $89 million multi-generational hub on track for completion
Construction on a new affordable housing complex in Orillia is now halfway complete.
"This is a critical project we started back in 2017," noted Simcoe County Warden Basil Clarke.
The multi-generational hub, which is part of the County's goal to complete 2,685 affordable housing units by next year, will have 130 units and cost around $89 million.
So far, the project is on time and on budget.
The Warden said the building would be a lifeline to many.
"Finding people jobs, helping with education, and getting them back to independent living on their own," Clarke said.
The complex is located near the downtown, major roads, and transit, and close to Highway 11.
The building is 250,000 square feet, with construction continuing through the winter.
The main floor of the building will host many of the County's social services, with 300 people already showing interest in the units.
The project is expected to be completed by spring 2024.
-
A mild winter means Maritimers may spot more seals on land: Wildlife expertsSpotting a seal resting on a beach or shoreline may cause a crowd to gather, but wildlife experts in Nova Scotia are sharing a timely reminder for curious spectators.
-
Parks Canada takes action to address elevated water levels on Trent-Severn WaterwayThe Trent-Severn Waterway is currently dealing with unusually high water levels in lakes Simcoe and Couchiching due to recent warm weather conditions.
-
Influential rocker David Crosby dead at 81: reportDavid Crosby, one of the most influential rock singers of the 1960s and '70s but whose voracious drug habit landed him in prison, has died at the age of 81, Variety reported on Thursday, citing a statement from Crosby's wife.
-
Victoria Whisky Festival returns after 3-year hiatusThe Victoria Whisky Festival is returning this weekend after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
-
Calgary man, Saskatchewan woman charged in relation to Cross Iron Mills incidentA Calgary man and Saskatchewan woman face multiple charges after police responded to reports of someone stealing gasoline from a vehicle parked outside Cross Iron Mills shopping mall.
-
Stolen mail, blank identification cards seized after forgery lab found in Richmond home: RCMPMounties seized stolen mail and thousands of blank identification cards after discovering an alleged forgery lab inside a Richmond home last month.
-
COVID-19 cases in B.C. hospitals decline to lowest level in almost 11 monthsThe number of patients in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 has reached its lowest level in nearly 11 months, according to data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
Kitchener senior warns others how deceptive scammers who target the elderly can beA Kitchener senior is warning others not to fall for a scam that primarily targets the elderly and has seen in excess of $600,000 lost locally, according to Waterloo regional police.
-
Opioid epidemic leads to string of violent pharmacy heistsThe worsening opioid crisis is blamed for increased violent robberies at pharmacies, with a stretch of Davis Drive in Newmarket being targeted.