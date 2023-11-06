Simcoe County's Holiday with a Hero helps 80 kids share the spirit of Christmas

The Holiday with a Hero event opens the door to Christmas for local kids.

The United Way, in partnership with Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions, local first responders, and CFB Borden, is proud to offer a one-of-a-kind event for vulnerable local children.

On the morning of November 18, 80 local children will be matched with a hero. Together, the child and their hero shop for presents for the child's family and friends with a $150 gift card.

And, the child gets to buy a gift for themselves.

"Everyone involved with this event - the heroes, the volunteers, community partners - talk about the joy they experience firsthand," said Brian Shelley, United Way Simcoe Muskoka's chief executive and philanthropy officer.

"I had several police officers last year tell me that it was their most rewarding day of their careers," said Shelley.

After the children are finished shopping, they join a procession of emergency vehicles for a parade down the highway to a holiday party at the Innisfil YMCA.

While the kids and their heroes are eating breakfast and participating in holiday activities such as cookie decorating, bouncy castles and crafts, a team of volunteers gift-wrap their purchases for them.

Thanks to the generosity of local businesses and individual donors, the United Way is currently only $5,000 away from fundraising all of the associated costs for this year's event.

"Every donation makes a difference and goes directly towards creating what we hope will be a truly memorable experience for these young people," said Shelley. "We are thankful that so many in our community are supporting this event once again."

To reach Holiday with a Hero or to make a donation click here.