Simcoe County's Islamic community rallies to aid earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria

Simcoe County's Islamic community is mobilizing to help after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake-ravaged areas of Turkiye and Syria early Monday morning.

In Barrie, the mosque said it will be collecting donations every Friday for the next month and is also supporting the MTJ Foundation, a Muslim non-profit organization aiding financially with relief efforts overseas.

"No, we don't have anyone locally with family in the disaster area, but definitely everybody is devastated, and we are united in trying to find relief," said Imam Mateen Butt. "It's important that we all do our part to help."

The mosque will collect clothing, tents, bedding, and medical supplies from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. starting tomorrow, Feb. 10.

The local efforts are a relief for Mutaz Kazak, a Simcoe County resident whose family has been devastated by the earthquake.

Kazak's sister, mother and dozens of other family members live in the impacted area of Syria.

Kazak said watching the destruction from home has been heartbreaking.

"My mother had been without a home for the last four days but, as of this morning, finally moved into a shelter," Kazak told CTV News. "She tells me that in some places, no help is coming for them; no one knows about them."

Non-profit Humanity First Canada said winter clothing and medical supplies are most important for victims.

"Cold is the biggest enemy, supplies are missing there, and we need emergency supplies," said Aslam Daud, Humanity First Canada Chair.

Humanity First said it would ask for monetary donations in the long run, but with the help of Turkish Airlines, it is currently able to send physical contributions.

Meanwhile, Kazak added that the need for help is urgent.

"As Canadians, we should all open our hearts, open our help to our brothers and sisters abroad."