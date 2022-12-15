Simcoe County's skilled trades renovated training center officially opens
Simcoe County's Community Builders, a non-profit construction training program for individuals facing barriers to employment, has officially opened its renovated training center.
The program, which teaches a range of skills, including drywall installation and painting, received funding for the renovations from the province's Trillium Foundation.
The expanded space will allow the program to train up to 50 individuals in 2023.
Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MPP Doug Downey praised the program, saying, "I think it's a life-changing opportunity for so many people. To be able to get a skill, a marketable skill and skills that we have a need for right now."
Shawna Bailey and Brandon Day with Community Builders said the program is helping to address two pressing issues in the county: a shortage of skilled trades workers and a housing crisis.
"Because of the work we do, creating and maintaining affordable housing, this training program is actually helping to create more housing through that," they said.
The renovations at the training center will be fully completed in early January.
