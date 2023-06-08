Simcoe County schools hosting Relay for Life fundraisers

Several secondary schools around Simcoe County are participating in an annual fundraiser for cancer research.

Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) says schools will host Relay for Life events throughout June.

Relay for Life raises money for cancer research and helps supports those living with and fighting cancer.

Collingwood Collegiate Institute (CCI) is partnering with Our Lady of the Bay Catholic High School for its event on June 15 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The day begins with a survivor's breakfast and survivor's lap and will include ongoing performances from CCI student and staff bands and talent show winners.

Zumba, yoga, trivia, beach volleyball, spike ball and road hockey are other events happening throughout the day.

SCDSB says it expects more than 800 students and staff to attend the event with a goal to raise $120,000.

Eastview Secondary School (ESS) will host its Relay for Life event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 9. It's being coordinated by the school's Challenge and Change class. The goal is to raise $10,000.

Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School (NPSS) will host its event from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 8.

A traditional survivor's lap will take place, followed by additional laps throughout the day, which include a bubble lap and conga line lap.

The event will feature a 65-inch inflatable obstacle course, inflatable slide and corn hole competition. The school did not provide a fundraising goal.

Elmvale District High School (EDHS) already had its Relay for Life on May 28, where it raised nearly $30,000.