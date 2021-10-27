Simcoe County senior dies with COVID-19, health unit logs 15 new cases

A Simcoe County man in his 80's has died after becoming infected with COVID-19, public health reported Wednesday.

His death marks the region's 264th since the pandemic started and the third this month.

Five local people passed away with COVID-19 in September.

The health unit logged 15 new cases today; 11 are unvaccinated residents.

Cases are listed in Innisfil (5), Barrie (4), Bradford (2), Penetanguishene (2), Gravenhurst, and Clearview.

Six children, aged 17 or younger, tested positive in the past 24 hours; of those, two are outbreak-related.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

There are six active outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka.

A long-term care home in Barrie has fewer than 10 cases, and several inmates are infected at the superjail in Penetanguishene.

Meanwhile, four elementary schools have two or more confirmed cases, prompting the health unit to declare outbreaks.

Monck Public School in Bracebridge and Portage View in Barrie both have two cases.

Assikinack Public School in Barrie has three lab-confirmed cases.

Holy Cross in Innisfil has 22 cases listed, impacting 11 classes. The school remains open with strict protocols in place to contain transmission.

VACCINE ROLLOUT

Over 900,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have gone into the arms of eligible residents.

The health unit reports that 87 per cent of eligible residents have had at least one shot, including 86 per cent of children 12 to 17.

Third booster shots are being administered in long-term care and retirement homes across the region, with a goal of completing vaccinations by early November.

Public health is following guidance from the Ministry of Health regarding third dose eligibility.

Currently, third doses are recommended for anyone in specific high-risk groups, such as immunocompromised individuals and residents in high-risk congregate settings.

Anyone wishing to get their first or second dose can head to a walk-in clinic. No appointment is necessary.

Here is a list of where to find pop-up clinics this week:

Thurs., Oct. 28

Walmart parking lot (GO-VAXX Bus, Pfizer only)

22 Dunham Drive., Alliston

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.



Canadian Tire Parking Lot (GO-VAXX Bus, Pfizer only)

110 Yonge St., Alliston

2 p.m. - 6 p.m.



Sat., Oct. 30

Open Air Dunlop Street, Barrie

Dunlop St. E / Owen St.

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.