Simcoe County students celebrate prom

For the first time in two years, the graduating class at Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie is celebrating prom.

"It's sort of a nice closure to close off our high school experience and really bring everyone together," said student prom coordinator Ruby Wessenger.

The prom committee spent Friday morning at Liberty North setting up decorations and getting ready for the big night.

A night many students didn't think would happen.

"It's really exciting to know that we are allowed to have no masks, and we are the first to have a prom this year in two years," said Wessenger.

Like many things over the past two years, school events, including prom, were wiped out by COVID-19.

But that's the furthest thing from anyone's mind as the students say goodbye to a chapter in their life.

"It brings everyone closer together as one final event before everyone takes off to go wherever else we're going," said Wessenger.

The school found out in March that prom had been given the green light as restrictions lifted.

Which didn't leave much time to pull off the themed event, 'A night under the stars.'

"Usually, by October, everything is ready to go, and then we just do the littler stuff, so this was pretty crazy," said Susan Webb, a teacher at Innisdale.

But for students and teachers, it's a sign of better days.

A culmination of four years of memories and four years of friendship into one night of food, music and dance.

"This event is sold out. They just want to be back to normal and have fun again," said Webb.

Around 350 students are expected to attend the Innisdale prom.