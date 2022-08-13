Simcoe County students to visit Dieppe for 80th anniversary of raid

A group of local students will be making the trip to Europe this week for a commemorative ceremony honouring those who served.

Maia Edwards and Micah Froese are two of 44 students travelling to France for the 80th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid.

The group of students will be among the youngest to attend the Commemorative ceremony.

“I think it is very important for us because it is our Canadian history. Where we live it would not be the same without the events that unfolded in history,” said Micah Froese.

After learning about it in class, the High school students say they are looking forward to seeing it in real life and paying tribute to the soldiers.

“The conditions were so horrible, it was such a big deal for the Canadians. It was really their first battle and really paved the way for the rest of the war,” said Maia Edwards.

The trip has been in the works for a year and a half. The group includes students aged 15 to 17, from Barrie, Innisfil, Elmvale and the GTA.

Trip Organizer Craig Froese said it’s important for the younger generation to be aware of the historic event.

“More soldiers from Canada fell at Dieppe then at Juno Beach. Although it was a failure, we learned a lot from Dieppe that helped with the Juno Beach invasion and Normandy,” Froese said.

Parents also think it’s a great opportunity for their kids.

“We always like to travel as a family to learn about new cultures and when she could combine that with learning about some of the activities and events she heads about in her history class, we thought it was a fantastic opportunity,” said Jani Edwards, Maia’s mother.

1000 people are expected to attend the solemn event on August 19th, according to the federal government.

The students leave for the 10-day trip tomorrow with their first stop in Paris. They will also visit Juno Beach, Vimy Ridge and the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam.