Simcoe County upgrades fire danger ratings

Simcoe County has increased the fire danger rating from moderate to high, with the exception of Collingwood.

The Simcoe County Emergency Fire Coordinator raised the fire ratings Friday morning.

This week's record-breaking temperatures and an absence of rain have contributed to the tinder-dry conditions.

Environmental Canada does not expect to see rain until early next week, highlighted in the five-day forecast.

A high fire rating means that the risk of a fire hazard is serious, and extreme caution must be used when burning.

Officials say the dry conditions continue to help fuel the flames.

The District of Muskoka issued a total fire ban earlier this week forbidding all fires, including fires intended for cooking and warmth.

Fireworks are also not allowed.

A fire ban in all of Northern Ontario is also in effect. They are also reminding everyone to be careful.