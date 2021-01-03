George Cornell, the Warden of Simcoe County and Mayor of Tiny Tonwnship is defending his decision to travel out of province during the pandemic.

Cornell and his wife, a retired nurse, flew to Whitehorse Dec. 10 to be with their daughter, who was dealing with a high-risk pregnancy.

Cornell said he received approval from the Yukon government to be there and that he and his wife quarantined for 14 days when they arrived in the territory.

While there are no specific restrictions on inter-provincial travel, health officials have recommended that people only go out for essentials.

Cornell said he decided to connect with his daughter and her partner following "extensive personal deliberation and reflection."

"It was our determination that as parents, we both needed to be - and wanted to be - with them in order to assist in the care of our grandchild at this important time of life," Cornell said in a written statement.

"While we understand some people may not agree with our decision, we feel the circumstances with a high-risk pregnancy warranted the safe travel."

Tiny councillor Gibb Wishart is "100%" behind his mayor's decision.

"You're talking about family," Wishart said Sunday.

"There had been no command not to travel at that point, and so off they went, they did everything necessary," he added.

More than a dozen Canadian politicians have come under fire in recent days for leaving the country during the pandemic, including Rod Phillips, whose vacation to St. Barts cost him his job as Ontario's finance minister.

Cornell and his wife plan to return to Ontario on Jan. 20. Cornell said he would continue his duties as mayor and warden virtually during a two-week quarantine after their return.