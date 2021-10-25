Simcoe County will collect your dead batteries this week
The County of Simcoe will be collecting old and unused batteries this week.
The program, which runs until Oct. 29, helps keep batteries out of the landfill.
The appropriate bags were mailed out to residents earlier this month with instructions, but batteries can also be placed in clear, sealed bags. All batteries are to be placed beside your garbage containers on your regularly scheduled waste collection day.
The program is for single-use batteries only, including type AAA, AA, A, C, D, 9-volt and button batteries commonly used for hearing aids and watches.
Rechargeable batteries, industrial, car, cell phone and laptop batteries are not accepted for this program but can be taken to any County of Simcoe household hazardous waste facility for free disposal.
More than 45 tonnes of batteries were collected and recycled last year.
Barrie's battery collection week will run from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5.
