Simcoe County woman celebrates first big lottery win

Joan Ackehurst has been playing the lottery for over 20 years and said her most recent win was the biggest yet.

"I double-checked and thought, 'Oh, this might be $100,000," the retired woman said after first thinking she won $1,000.

Ackehurst took home $100,000 with her win on a Crossword Tripler ticket she purchased at Rainbow Convenience on Yonge Street in town.

"I told my husband and daughter, and they were so shocked," she said.

The Innisfil woman plans to use the money to treat her daughter and take a vacation in her trailer.

"It's an emotional experience," she admitted.

Instant Crossword Tripler is a $5 ticket with a top prize of $100,000.