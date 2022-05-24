iHeartRadio

Simcoe County woman charged in charity fraud investigation

A Tiny Township woman faces charges in connection to a charity fraud investigation.

Provincial police say the 57-year-old accused is charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000 in connection with the Kelly Shires Breast Cancer Foundation, which assists breast cancer survivors across Canada.

Police say their investigation launched in December 2021.

The accused was released on an undertaking.

She is scheduled to appear in court next month.

